Actress Dimple Hayathi tests positive for Covid

By Glamsham Bureau
Dimple Hayathi _ pic courtesy instagram
Actress Dimple Hayathi, who plays the female lead opposite Vishal in his upcoming action entertainer ‘Veerame Vaagai Soodum’, has announced that she has tested positive for Covid.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, “Hi everyone, I have tested Covid positive yesterday, despite taking all the precautions. I am down with mild symptoms. Otherwise I’m fine.

“I am self isolating at home as per the (advice of) authorities. I’m double vaccinated, probably that’s why the symptoms are mild.

“I request each and everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks and get sanitised every now and then. Will get back stronger.”

The actress had only recently attended a press conference called by the ‘Veerame Vaagai Soodum’ unit.

