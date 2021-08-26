Actress-MP Nusrat Jahan welcomes baby boy

- Advertisement -

Popular Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has given birth to a baby boy.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the private hospital in south Kolkata where Jahan is admitted, both the child and the mother are doing well.

Jahan, who was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night, gave birth to the child via C-Section surgery at around 12.45 p.m. today.

Nusrat’s rumoured boyfriend, actor Yash Dasgupta, said that both of them are well.

“For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well,” he said.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday morning, the actress had shared a photograph of herself with the caption: "Faith Over Fear #positivity #morningvibes."

“

Though Nusrat did not officially confirm her pregnancy or talked about it on social media, she had shared pictures with her baby bump in June and even photos of a pregnancy-themed cake, sent to her by her friends.

Earlier this year, the actress had courted controversy after she claimed that her marriage in Turkey with businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019 was not valid under Indian laws. Nikhil, on his part, had claimed that Nusrat had avoided his requests to register the marriage.

In a detailed statement, the Trinamool MP from Basirhat had said, “Being on foreign land, as per Turkish marriage regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise.”

The case is lying pending before a court.

The actress is currently rumoured to be dating Dasgupta.