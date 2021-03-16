ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Rituparna Sengupta quarantined in Singapore

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta who is currently in Singapore and has quarantined herself at a recovery centre

By Glamsham Editorial
Rituparna Sengupta
Rituparna Sengupta (reference photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta who is currently in Singapore and has quarantined herself at a recovery centre said that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Sengupta shared the information on social media.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities. I am currently in Singapore and have quarantined myself at recovery centre. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. My family and staff are all safe.Thank you all for your concern and good wishes 🙏🏻 @sharmistha.s.mukherjee #covid_19,” she posted.

ADVERTISEMENT
Source@rituparnaspeaks
Previous articleJanhvi Kapoor glows in red high slit dress
Next articleYami Gautam’s priority is diversity in what she does
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Silly to not allow everybody to be vaccinated

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday raised concern over Covid-19 vaccines being given to Indian citizens on the basis of...
Read more
News

Gauahar Khan issued Non Cooperation Directive by FWICE

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a Non Cooperation Directive against actress Gauahar Khan for two...
Read more
News

Neetu Kapoor shares photo of 'happy moments' shared with Alia

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a snapshot of some special moments with Alia Bhatt on her birthday and called...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Tanishk Bagchi's 'Patli Kamariya' an 'out and out dance track'

Tahir Raj Bhasin on shooting in MP: The state has been 'a revelation'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been shooting for his digital series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein" in Madhya Pradesh and...

Anjali Tatrari is 'Anju Bhai' on the set of her show!

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Anjali Tatrari, who is currently part of the show "Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii", is fondly called Anju Bhai...

Subhash Ghai brings ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’ nostalgia back

Feature Glamsham Editorial - 0
Subhash Ghai got nostalgic on a throwback picture with six stars while picturising a song 'pyar ki Ganga bahe' on communal harmony

Priya Banerjee is pretty lucky for me: 'Bekaaboo 2' director

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee seems to have hugely impressed Aarambh M. Singh, her director in the web...

RR gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on marriage

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates