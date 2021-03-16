Rituparna Sengupta quarantined in Singapore

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta who is currently in Singapore and has quarantined herself at a recovery centre said that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Sengupta shared the information on social media.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities. I am currently in Singapore and have quarantined myself at recovery centre. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. My family and staff are all safe.Thank you all for your concern and good wishes 🙏🏻 @sharmistha.s.mukherjee #covid_19,” she posted.