ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Aditi Rao Hydari: Lockdown made us understand how important OTT platforms are

Aditi Rao Hydari insists it is not the platform of release that counts, though being a full-on romantic she loves the experience of going to theatre

By Glamsham Bureau
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 25: She made her digital debut with the Malayalam romantic drama Sufiyum Sujatayum last year, and was later seen in the web space in the Nani starrer Telugu action flick V. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is now gearing up for her third film on OTT, the Bollywood release The Girl On The Train also featuring Parineeti Chopra.

Aditi insists it is not the platform of release that counts, though being a full-on romantic she loves the experience of going to theatres.

“My OTT experience has actually been in 2020 when two films of mine released on OTT platforms. It started off with me in tears and then I realized it was incredible and how with that one click in one second everyone is watching your film!” reasoned Aditi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People really needed stories and content. I am a full romantic. I love the theatre. We have all grown up going to the theatre. We Look forward to going to the theatre and it is that whole thing that someone is making out time to go to the theatre. There is another thrill of watching a film larger than life,” she added.

She credits lockdown for OTT platforms becoming important.

“I think lockdown has really made us understand how important these OTT platforms are. They have been our best friends during lockdown. Today, I can confidently say it is really not about the platform on which your film releases,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not the platform but other things that are important for a film. “It is more about the story. The time you spend making that film. The content, the team, the director – just the whole journey you grow through – is so much more important. Every film has its own destiny. Some films are made for the theatre and some for OTT platforms. Both are valid and will always be very important to us,” she said.

–By Durga Chakravarty

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePrachi Desai plays a cop in new murder mystery
Next articleAbhay Deol: Bollywood producers don’t have money, talent to do what OTT does
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

IOC confirms Brisbane as preferred host for 2032 Olympics

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Paris, Feb 25 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has narrowed down on Australian city Brisbane as its preferred candidate to host the...
Read more
News

Parineeti Chopra’s voice has rawness, says composer Vipin Patwa

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Parineeti recently recorded an unplugged version of the song 'Matlabi yaariyan' from the upcoming film 'The Girl On The Train'
Read more
News

Parineeti Chopra’s mom paints picture based on her new role, actress is ‘overwhelmed’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Parineeti Chopra has shared a painting by her mother Reena Chopra that is inspired by her upcoming new film, 'The Girl On The Train'
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021