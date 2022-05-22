Adivi Sesh bluntly rejects ‘Thrilling Star’ title

- Advertisement -

Adivi Sesh’s Twitter chat with his fans and followers, which was part of the promotion for his upcoming film ‘Major,’ has now sparked a heated debate.

Adivi Sesh, who participated in the promotion by answering a few fan questions on Twitter, responded bluntly to one of the questions.

Adivi Sesh was asked on Twitter about his thoughts on the title of ‘thrilling star’.

Adivi Sesh’s response to the question implied that his films have strong content and thus do not require a hero tagline. The ‘Kshanam’ actor also stated that ‘Major’ will be one of the biggest films of the year and that people will notice its success.

Tollywood actors are obsessed with their titles, which their fans take very seriously too.

While big names like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Pawan Kalyan have titles like ‘Megastar,’ ‘King,’ and ‘Powerstar,’ Pawan Kalyan is the only one who has refused to accept the title (after entering politics).

Other heroes, such as Allu Arjun and Sudheer Babu, have declared themselves to be ‘Icon Star’ and ‘Nitro Star,’ respectively. Mahesh Babu is known as a ‘Superstar,’ while Ram Charan is known as a ‘Mega Powerstar’.

In this context, Adivi Sesh talking about content rather than titles is a bold attempt.

‘Major’ is Adivi Sesh’s dream project, and he appears to have put his heart and soul into the biographical film about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, which will be released on June 3.