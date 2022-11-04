Adivi Sesh is back with a gripping teaser of HIT 2

Adivi Sesh is back with the sequel of the blockbuster film HIT1! The teaser for HIT 2 is doing rounds all over the internet and it is all everyone is talking about. His commercial blockbuster film Major was appreciated by critics as well as pan-Indian audiences and was a huge hit across all regions. Ever since the teaser for HIT 2 was released, netizens and the people of the industry are raving about this actor who makes a mark with every project that he does.

HIT 2’s teaser shows a rather calm Adivi Sesh playing a police officer in the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT), in the usually crime-free town of Visakhapatnam. Things take a turn for the worst when he encounters a murder where a woman is found dead with her body parts chopped. The powerful dialogue, “Where women are worshiped, there blossoms divinity” and “Where women are not worshiped there, all actions remain unfruitful” increases the thrilling experience. We aren’t surprised that the teaser has already surpassed 10 million views.

Audiences all over cannot stop raving about the teaser, and rightfully so. A fan who watched the teaser appreciated the teaser saying, “HIT-2 is gonna be a huge HIT!!! I was not expecting such gruesome visuals!!” Another wrote, “Kudos to the team for pulling this off. As usual, Adivi Sesh is magnificent. All the best to the team!”

Though it is yet to be confirmed, sources are speculating that HIT 2 might also have a Hindi version in the near future as the comment section is already flooded by fans demanding a dubbed version in Hindi. We can only keep our fingers crossed, for it to happen. All the fans are waiting in anticipation for December 2nd, 2022 when the movie is finally in the theatres. We are sure Adivi Sesh’s latest endeavour is going to be a smash hit.