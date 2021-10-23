Adivi Sesh’s emotional note after wrapping up for ‘Major’

- Advertisement -

Actor Adivi Sesh, who is essaying the role of NSG commando and 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, wrote an emotional note on his microblogging site, as he wrapped up his shooting part earlier on Saturday.

As the talkie part of “Major” gets wrapped up, the makers are all set to wind up with a pumpkin break.

- Advertisement -

“My journey being #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan is almost finished. After this schedule, I shall go back to being his admirer. A fan that understands him better. A fan that tried to find a piece of Major Sandeep within himself. #MajorTheFilm,” Adivi Sesh’s post reads.

My journey being #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan is almost finished. After this schedule, I shall go back to being his admirer. A fan that understands him better. A fan that tried to find a piece of Major Sandeep within himself. #MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/QMQ7MvWpD0 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) October 23, 2021

He also posted a photo, as he shared his experience working for “Major”.

- Advertisement -

Touted to be the portrayal the life of Major Unnikrishnan during India’s most horrific terror attack on 26/11, “Major” is prepping up for its release soon.

Adivi Sesh, who was admitted at the hospital for dengue, had recovered a couple of days ago and returned to his shooting.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, Salman Khan from Bollywood, Prithviraj from Mollywood, and Mahesh Babu from Tollywood unveiled the Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu teasers, respectively.

“Major” was supposed to hit the screens in July. But the second wave of the pandemic made it impossible for the makers to do so.

Saiee Manjrekar is seen in the female lead opposite Sesh. Actress Revathi, Shobita, and others are seen in pivotal roles in “Major”.

Sashi Kiran Tikka is the director of “Major” which is co-produced by Telugu’s actor Mahesh Babu, Sony Pictures, and A+S Movies.