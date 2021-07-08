Adv.
RegionalNews

After impressing at Moscow Festival, Malayalam film set for US release

By Glamsham Bureau
Thiruvananthapuram, July 8 (IANS) After becoming the first Malayalam film to be screened at the Moscow International Film Festival in a long time, ‘Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam’, is all set for its theatre release across the US on Friday.

Directed by Don Palathara, this single shot 85 minute-long movie set in the backdrop of Covid 19 looks into the struggles and fights of a live-in couple Maria and Jitin.

The film stars Rima Kallingal, Jithin Puthanchery and Neeraja Rajendran and is produced by Shijo K George.

This relationship drama is about a car journey that they take together and reveals the nuances of an intense dispute and unreasoned manoeuvres that the couple adopt in the intimate relationship.

The movie bagged the attention of critics during its screening at IFFK 2021 and at the Moscow International Film Festival.

Saji Babu handled the camera for the movie written by Don Palathara.

–IANS

sg/bg

