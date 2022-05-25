scorecardresearch
After ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ success, speculation rife on Parasuram Petla’s next film

By Glamsham Bureau
Parasuram Petla, who is currently savouring the blockbuster success of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ will soon direct Naga Chaitanya as the two have long desired to work together.

According to the latest reports, Parasuram has decided to give an interesting title – ‘Nageswara Rao’ (Nageswara Rao is Chaitanya’s grandfather, a veteran Telugu actor). Despite the lack of official confirmation, this news has gone viral.

Due to the pandemic, the duo that was supposed to work together before ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ could not. As Naga Chaitanya was busy with other projects, Parasuram rolled his project with Mahesh Babu.

Parasuram Petla is apparently working on the script and will soon direct Naga Chaitanya.

Chaitanya, on the other hand, is hard at work on his latest project, a supernatural horror film titled ‘Dhootha.’ The web series, directed by Vikram K Kumar for Prime Video, will premiere later this year.

Chay’s next film ‘Thank You’ directed by Vikram Kumar will be released this year.

