Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer 'Farhana' enters final phase of post production

Director Nelson Venkatesan’s upcoming film, ‘Farhana’, featuring actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, is in the final stage of post-production and will be ready for the release soon.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting was completed well on time and that even the post production work of the film is in its last phase.

The team is all set to release the first song from the film on Friday.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, known for having made blockbusters like ‘Theeran Adhigaram Ondru’, ‘Aruvi’ and ‘Khaidi’, the film will see Aishwarya playing a character that she has not essayed earlier.

Actors including director Selvaraghavan, Jithan Ramesh, Kitty, Anumol and Aishwarya Dutta too play important roles in this film, which has cinematography by Gokul Benoy, known for his visuals in films like ‘Pannaiyarum Padminiyum’, ‘Monster’ and ‘Ratchasi’.

Justin Prabhakaran, who recently got married, is the music director of the film while National Award winner Sabu Joseph is its editor.

Popular poet and writer Manushyaputhran has penned the dialogues for the movie. Writers Sankar Dass and Ranjith Ravindran have collaborated with director Nelson for the screenplay.