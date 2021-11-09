Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth joins NFT firm as creative director

- Advertisement -

Film director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the daughter of Tamil megastar Rajinikanth, and the wife of actor Dhanush, has joined Fantico, an NFT and gaming company which is to launch actor Kamal Haasan’s NFTs and metaverse.

In a statement, Fantico CEO Abhayanand Singh said, “It gives me immense pleasure in announcing the association with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth as the creative director of Fantico. Looking forward to her creative inputs in curation of the metaverse as well as for Fantico at large.”

Fantico, which claims to be India’s first curated celebrity NFT & fan engagement platform, has entered into a partnership with actor Kamal Haasan to launch his Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and game-based Metaverse.

Non-fungible tokens are based on the blockchain concept, which is used for crypto currencies. However, unlike crypto currencies which are fungible, NFTs are unique and cannot be replaced with something else. Interestingly, NFTs have a feature through which artistes will get a percentage, everytime their NFT is sold or changes hands.