Akhil Akkineni starts shooting for ‘Agent’

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming spy-thriller film “Agent” on Monday. The actor, who has built a ripped body for this role, also shared the poster of the film.

He captioned the poster as: “365 days back, I was challenged by #SurenderReddy to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously through out this film. I promise you that.”

“Agent” is Akhil’s first collaboration with director Surendar Reddy. Newcomer Sakshi Vaidya has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film.

The film is written by Vakkantham Vamsi and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.