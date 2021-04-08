Adv.
RegionalNews

Akhil Akkineni unveils ‘Agent’ first look, title on b’day

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni today treated his fans to the title and his first look in the film "Agent", on the occasion of his birthday

By Glamsham Bureau
Akhil Akkineni unveils 'Agent' first look | pic courtesy instagram
Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni today treated his fans to the title and his first look in the film “Agent”, on the occasion of his birthday. This is the first time that Akhil and director Surender Reddy of “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy” fame have collaborated on a project.

Akhil gets a complete makeover for the role. He sports a beard and long hair.

He wrote: “PRESENTING TO YOU A NEW ME Crafted by the man himself, Mr Surender Reddy ! Thank you sir, I officially surrender to Surender. A big thank you to my dynamic producer @AnilSunkara1 garu as well. AGENT Loading #Agent #Ag entLoading @akentsofficial @s2c_offl Hapy to be working with a high quality technical team. Let’s create some magic together !! @musicthaman #VakkanthamV amsi @_vaidyasakshi @ragul_dharuman @kollaavinash #NavinNooli @deepa_surende r_reddy.”

Akhil plays a spy in the film. The film also stars newcomer Sakshi Vaidya.

The shoot of the film is expected to start on April 11 and it is slated to hit screens on December 24.

