scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Akhil Akkineni's 'Agent' locks its OTT partner

Akhil Akkineni's highly anticipated upcoming film 'Agent' have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

The post-theatrical digital streaming rights to Akhil Akkineni’s highly anticipated upcoming film ‘Agent’ have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. It is expected that an official announcement will be made soon.

‘Agent,’ one of Akhil’s most anticipated films, will feature him in an unusual role as an Interpol officer. Surender Reddy’s directorial debut will also feature Akhil in a fully transformed, rugged look.

- Advertisement -

Vakkantham Vamsi wrote the screenplay for ‘Agent,’ which is produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Mammootty, the Malayalam superstar, will play a pivotal role in ‘Agent.’

‘KGF 2’ starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty and ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh were also recently acquired by Amazon Prime. Both films were commercial blockbusters, and the fact that ‘Agent’ has a deal with an OTT partner has only added to the excitement surrounding the action-thriller’s release.

- Advertisement -
Previous article'Dhappa' cast opens up on their show which deals with love and romance
Next articleTomorrow X Together debuts No.4 on Billboard 200
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Avika Gor

Rashami Desai

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Nikki Tamboli

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,650FansLike
52,213FollowersFollow
7,060FollowersFollow
60,001FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US