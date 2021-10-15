Akhil Akkineni’s ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ a decent romantic comedy

- Advertisement -

Akhil Akkineni, who is in dire need of a hit, seems to have delivered it with ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. Starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Akhil, the movie is directed by ‘Bommarillu’ fame Bhaskar.

Akhil plays Harsha, while Pooja Hegde plays Vibha. Harsha, an NRI, visits India to find a life partner. In this process, he meets several girls, but nothing much happens until he meets a stand-up comedian named Vibha.

The story is about Harsha’s attempts to approach Vibha, how her father becomes a barrier in the entire process and how it all ends.

Akhil has given his best in delivering this standard in acting. Pooja Hegde’s role is well-placed and she delivers good comedy timing.

Murali Sharma, as usual, performs very well. Aamani and Jaya Prakash justified their roles as Harsha’s parents. Other actors Vennela Kishore, Ajay, Srikanth Iyyengar, Pragathi, Sudigali Sudheer, and Get-up Sreenu also performed well in their respective roles.

Director Bhaskar lives up to the mark, creating a good template, unlike Akhil’s previous movies. He has delivered an unexplored angle of what the youngsters are looking for in a marital relationship.

The dialogues go boring at places, but there are some good lines too. The first half was thoroughly entertaining, while the second half could have been crisper.

The music adds life, complementing the narration quite well. Also, good production values are to be credited. The cinematography and editing are at point.