RegionalNews

Akshara Haasan reveals her lockdown activity

Akshara Haasan says if there is a one activity she has particularly taken to during lockdown, it is this...

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Akshara Haasan says if there is a one activity she has particularly taken to during lockdown, it is making jams.

“There ain’t much to do. I love making jams and I have taken to it hugely. I am working on some art as well and I hope I will bring that to the audience someday. We all love jams and I can share some of that for now,” Akshara, daughter of Kamal Haasan and Saarika, said.

She thanked healthcare workers who are working amid the devastating second wave of Covid-19.

“My heart goes out to all the victims. A huge salute to all the health workers and the frontline workers. They have been tireless and they are fighting for all of us. Let’s follow all the protocols till we reach ashore and get vaccinated whenever we get the chance. This too shall pass,” she added.

Source@aksharaa.haasan
