Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj starts shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’

Director Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi period drama ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ starring Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is produced by Vaseem Qureshi. The film is not just a story, or a war cry; it is the success story of the Hindavi Swarajya and the story of a glorious and selfless sacrifice like no other.

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 7 warriors Pratap Rao Gujar, Jivaji Patil, Tulja Jamkar, Malhari Lokhande, Suryaji Dandkar, Chandraji Kothar, and Duttaji Paage, who fought the barbaric Bahlol Khan and his massive army which was appointed by Adil Shah to destroy Shivaji Maharaj and his dream of Swarajya. These 7 Mavlas, belonging to different backgrounds came together for one cause, to destroy Bahlol Khan and his intentions of capturing Sahyadri, they did whatever it took to fight bravely and relentlessly to serve the vision of their King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Akshay took to Instagram to make the announcement. He even shared a photograph of himself looking at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s picture.

He wrote the caption in Hindi that he has started shooting for the film on Monday and is honoured to play the role.

The film also has an ensemble cast consisting of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde.

‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and Produced by Vaseem Qureshi – The film is a Qureshi Production presentation and is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.