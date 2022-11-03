Akshay Kumar to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is collaborating with director Mahesh Manjrekar for a Marathi period drama titled ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’. The actor will essay the role of emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film. This will be Akshay Kumar’s foray in the Marathi film industry.

Talking about the project, Akshay Kumar said in a statement: “It’s a dream come true role for me. I think to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen is a very huge responsibility. I was taken aback when Raj sir asked me to portray this role. Also, I will be working for the first time with Mahesh Manjrekar, and it is going to be an experience”.

The film, which is a dream project for actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, is based on the story of the seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history.

The film recently had its mahurat shot event in Mumbai, which was attended by the likes of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, political leader and MNS Chief Shri Raj Thakeray, Mahesh Manjrekar, producer Vaseem Qureshi and the starcast of the film.

Director Mahesh V. Manjrekar said in a statement: “‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ is my dream project, I have been working on it for the past 7 years, it is a subject that needs that much attention and research. It is by far the biggest and grandest Marathi film to be made and with its release India-wide, I want people to know the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the most powerful Hindu King.”

He further mentioned: “I am very fortunate to have Akshay Kumar on board to play the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I believe he’s perfect for the role”.

The film also has an ensemble cast of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan and Praveen Tarde.

Produced by Vaseem Qureshi, ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’, will soon start rolling its camera with its theatrical release date set for Diwali 2023. The film will be released in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.