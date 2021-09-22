”All is well between Prabhas & Pooja Hegde”, makers rubbish the rumours!

- Advertisement -

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s big canvas, romantic drama ‘Radhe Shyam’ is all set to release in theatres nationwide on Makar Sankranti next year.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970’s and is mounted on a mega canvas, boasts of state-of-the-art visual effects and will see Prabhas and Pooja in never-seen-before avatars.

Recently, while there were reports of a rift between the leading pair, but the makers of the film, UV Creations clarify, “These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry.”

Though rumour mills have always been on an overdrive in the entertainment industry, this comes as no surprise especially since the pan-Indian Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated and talked about films.

Adds the production house, “Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots and infact she is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget.”

The multi-lingual Radhe Shyam is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. Produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer releases nationwide on January 14th, 2022.