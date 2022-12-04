Allu Arjun addresses Russian fans in their local language and Pushparaj swag

The release of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise in Russia has presented a whole new example of its ‘unprecedented rise’. While the team is traveling across for the promotions of the film, the icon star Allu Arjun was recently seen addressing the Russian fans in their language which certainly left them all impressed.

While the swag of Pushparaj had created a rage in India ever since its release, it has started to witness the same in Russia too. As Pushpa: The Rise recently had its release in Russia, the whole team has been reaching places for the promotion of the film. Amid their promotional tour, the lead Allu Arjun was seen addressing the Russian fans in Russian Russki yazyk, which is their language, in his Pushparaj swag and collected a whole lot of claps and hooting from the crowd.

Pushpa: The Rise had its release in Moscow on 1st December and in St. Petersburg on 3rd December. The film will premiere in the opening ceremony of The fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.

The film will be released in Russia on 8th December. While the craze of Pushpa: The Rise has taken over the nation, the fans are eagerly waiting to receive any further updates as the team is also gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule.