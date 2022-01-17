Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo to release in theatres, in Hindi

- Advertisement -

Allu Arjun is one of the most talked-about stars in recent times, especially after Pushpa: The Rise became a raging hit. Cashing in on the popularity and the success of Pushpa, the makers of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo have decided to dub the film in Hindi, which will grace the screens in India on January 26.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo hit the theatres in 2020 and became a blockbuster. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s total collection stands at around Rs. 160 crore. The film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, was one of the highest-grossing films in 2020.

Since the actor’s Pushpa became a raging hit, the makers have planned to release Ala Vaikuntapuuramuloo in Hindi.

Sweetest Recall . 2 years of #AVPL . What a journey… I still feel the sweetness. . Thank you #trivikram garu for the most spl experience ever . And my brother @musicthaman for the album of the decade , all my artists , techs. , producers n the whole team . pic.twitter.com/pqWUkEo2Zc — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 12, 2022

Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo is a commercial entertainer featuring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Samuthirakani in lead roles. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also starred Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep and Rahul Ramakrishna in important roles.