Allu Arjun and team all set for ‘pumpkin-breaking ceremony’

- Advertisement -

One South India’s most happening actors, Allu Arjun, is busy shooting for his upcoming action-drama ‘Pushpa’. Being directed by blockbuster filmmaker Sukumar, expectations are already running high.

With the movie slated for a December 17 release, the ‘Pushpa’ shoot is progressing at full speed so that the post-production work can be wrapped up in time. The next big ritual is breaking the pumpkin, which is what South Indian filmmakers do after a shoot is completed. It is slated for November 5, by when Allu Arjun and his fellow actors would have completed dubbing as well.

- Advertisement -

Allu Arjun plays a crude, untamed character named Pushpa Raj, who is a sandalwood smuggler. Rashmika Mandanna is also all set to impress the audience in her unglamourous, rural avatar. Pushpa is one of this year’s most-anticipated movies.

Malayalam cinema’s sensational actor Fahadh Faasil also appears as the baddie. Actor Sunil and others play important roles as well.

- Advertisement -

The makers of ‘Pushpa’ have released two lyrical songs – ‘Dakko Dakko Meka’ and ‘Srivalli’. Both the songs have grabbed the attention of music lovers and become instant chartbusters.