Allu Arjun gets staff and their families vaccinated

Telugu star Allu Arjun is known for being the most caring and loving boss. As the covid cases are rising in the country, he is making sure that his staff members above 45 years of age are vaccinated.

The ‘Pushpa’ star has personally overlooked all the arrangements and is ensuring that the process is easy for them.

The actor has always looked after the well being of his employees like his own family, and has also gone a step ahead and ensured that the family members of his core team, who are aged above 45 are also vaccinated.

Allu Arjun was tested positive for Covid 19 and was under home quarantine. The first step he took after Covid recovery was to get everyone in his family and team who is above 45 age vaccinated.