Allu Arjun’s Pushpa announces ode to Srivalli song

After shattering records with an unprecedented number of views garnered by Jaago Jaago Bakre, the makers of Pushpa – The Rise announce the drop of its second song ‘Srivalli’ slated to release on the 12th of October. Sung by Javed Ali in Hindi and by Sid Sriram in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and composed by maestro Devi Sri Prasad, Srivalli is a melodious, not to mention eponymous ode to the character embodied by Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming film.

Ever since the character poster of Srivalli was revealed, fans of the gorgeous actress were curious about what her role brings to the film’s narrative. The release of the second song from its music album sheds light on the same. What’s exciting is that it is expected to uncover many endearing traits of Srivalli and be one of the most popular chartbusters of 2021 composed in five languages.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers jointly say, “We’re delighted to announce that Srivalli will hit the music scene on the 13th of October. Srivalli, the character essayed by Rashmika Mandanna is Pushpa’s soul. The second song that we will be releasing is a musical description of the character sung by Javed Ali and Sid Sriram and brilliantly composed by Devi Sri Prasad. We’re looking forward to treating the listeners with music created by the best in the industry.”

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, directed by Sukumar, with music by Devi Sri Prasad and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa – The Rise releases on the 17th of December 2021. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.