Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ shoots the hero Vs villain face-off

- Advertisement -

The end of 2021 is about to be packed with thrills and action as ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ is slated to release on December 17. Furthering the excitement of the fans Icon Staar Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the makers of the upcoming pan India film announce that its climax is being shot in Hyderabad.

After creating a stir by dropping ‘The Introduction Of Pushpa Raj’ and Fahadh Faasil’s look as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the makers reveal that the climax is a power-packed face-off between the hero played by Allu Arjun and the villain essayed by Faasil.

- Advertisement -

A source reveals, “The makers of ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ have shared the filming process with the netizens, industry insiders and the fans of the actors. All of them have connected with the journey. The scene that is now being shot is the one that shows hero and the villain locking horns and driving the plot to its climax. Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat will battle it out and the outcome is unexpected.”

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, directed by Sukumar, with music by Devi Sri Prasad and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa – The Rise releases on the 17th of December 2021. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.