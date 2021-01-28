ADVERTISEMENT
Allu Arjun starrer Sukumar's 'Pushpa' to release in theatres on Friday the 13th…

Allu Arjun starrer Sukumar's 'Pushpa' to be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages, date announced.

By Glamsham Editorial
Allu Arjun starrer Sukumar Pushpa Poster
Allu Arjun starrer Sukumar's Pushpa Poster
Stylish star Allu Arjun delivered one of the most monstrous hits of 2020 with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo reigning at the box office, on TV and over Netflix for a long spell. The star is now all set to inject confidence into the experience of watching movies in the theatres with the announcement of the release date of his much-awaited next ‘Pushpa’. The upcoming pan-India multilingual action thriller film written and directed by Sukumar shall release in theatres on Friday the 13th August 2021. It will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages.

Apart from the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor, ‘Pushpa’ stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay and Sunil. The forthcoming film is being produced under Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media with Devi Sri Prasad scoring its music. The Allu Arjun-starrer chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and it depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar share, “It makes us very happy to announce the release date of ‘Pushpa’. We’re shaping the action thriller as a pan-India film that can be enjoyed by viewers of all languages. With the massive star power of Allu Arjun on our side, we are confident that the story line will get more than its due. It is a gripping story and we’ve furthered our cause to bring the audiences fresh and impactful content with Pushpa.”

LATEST UPDATES

