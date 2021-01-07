Regional News

Allu Arjun thankful for garnering 10 million Instagram followers

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (IANS) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram and has thanked his fans for being there as his strength.

Arjun posted a video montage on Instagram. The clip features all the videos and pictures he has shared on the portal.

“Thank You All for the Love . Thank you for being there as my strength. Truly touched and humbled by your blessings,” he wrote as the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the professional front, Arjun has recently announced his next film directed by Koratala Siva.

He also shared the first poster of the film, tentatively titled “AA21”, on the photo-sharing website. In the poster, two boys can be seen standing near a shore and gazing at a village.

The film is scheduled to release in early 2022. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSonu Sood to appeal against the BMC complaint in Bombay High Court
Next articleKangana Ranaut: Never compromise on your health

Related Articles

News

Coming Soon: Big 'desi' line-up for the year ahead

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) From Akshay Kumar to Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, and from Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut to Alia Bhatt,...
Read more
News

Kids' Choice Awards 2020 to go virtual

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) The upcoming edition of Kids Choice Awards will go virtual owing to the ongoing Covid crisis.This year, the Nickelodeon Kids'...
Read more
News

'Tenet' most watched film in India post lockdown

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) The Christopher Nolan-directed Tenet, starring Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Dimple Kapadia, has emerged as the most watched film...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Marathi star Priya Bapat

What makes Marathi star Priya Bapat so happy about her first...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Popular Marathi actress Priya Bapat will begin shooting for independent filmmaker Aditya Kripalani's upcoming film in February in Singapore. The film, "Father Like", also stars...
Telugu star Nabha Natesh

Telugu star Nabha Natesh is on cloud nine for ‘Solo Brathuke...

KGF 2 teaser

Yash and Sanjay Dutt in a action power packed teaser of...

Talented Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav

Siddharth Jadhav joins hands with Planet Marathi’s Planet Talent

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela on quarantine day 7

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela tests negative for Covid-19

Allu Arjun thankful for garnering 10 million Instagram followers 1

Kannada actress-producer Radhika Kumaraswamy says she received money from imposter as...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020