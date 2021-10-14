29.4 C
Mumbai
Thursday, October 14, 2021
HomeRegionalNews

Allu Arjun’s fans worried about director jinx!

It is reported that Allu Arjun is to act under the direction of Telugu filmmaker Boyapati Srinu for his next.

By Glamsham Bureau
Allu Arjun's fans worried about director jinx!
Telugu filmmaker Boyapati Srinu and Allu Arjun _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Telugu actor Allu Arjun has a huge following in other southern states as well even as his upcoming movie ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ is set to launch him as a pan-India star.

With a well-established career path, Allu Arjun is one of the most successful heroes from Tollywood.

- Advertisement -

Starring Rashmika Mandanna as his heroine, Arjun is to play ‘Pushpa Raj’ – a nefarious sandalwood smuggler. But with all the hype around ‘Pushpa – The Rise’, Allu Arjun’s fans are a little worried about his upcoming venture.

It is reported that Allu Arjun is to act under the direction of Telugu filmmaker Boyapati Srinu for his next. The duo had earlier collaborated for the movie ‘Sarrainodu’, which was a mass hit.

- Advertisement -

But after ‘Sarrainodu’, Boyapati Srinu’s big-budget movie titled ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ with Ram Charan was a big flop and was a setback for the actor as well as the makers.

This was a huge letdown for the makers, as Ram Charan had seen a blockbuster (‘Rangasthalam’) prior to ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’. So, Allu Arjun’s fans are worried if it is a good choice for Allu Arjun to act under Boyapati Srinu’s direction after ‘Pushpa’.

- Advertisement -

Boyapati Srinu’s upcoming movie ‘Akhanda’ features Nandamuri Balakrishna as the hero.

- Advertisement -
Source@boyapatisrinu_official
Previous articleSonyLIV launches in Canada with Indian family saga ‘Tabbar’
Next articleBarca to meet Valencia as La Liga postpones two matches
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,262FansLike
44,660FollowersFollow
6,306FollowersFollow
57,581FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US