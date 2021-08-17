Allu Arjun’s ‘Jaago Jaago Bakre’ crosses 29 mn views

- Advertisement -

Actor Allu Arjun’s track ‘Jaago Jaago Bakre’ from the multi-lingual film ‘Pushpa’ has crossed 29.89 million views on YouTube in all languages. The song has received 1.4 million likes so far.

The song, which released on August 13, has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad in five languages and sung by different artistes, namely Vishal Dadlani (Hindi), Sivam (Telugu), Benny Dayal (Tamil), Vijay Prakash (Kannada), and Rahul Nambiar (Malayalam).

According producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers: “Listeners of different mother tongues have watched the song and loved it. If the audience is excited to experience the movie, it is a big win for us as producers. We’re glad that we’ve been able to do exactly that with Pushpa’s first song. We thank Devi Sri Prasad for making this wonderful song and our gratitude to the listeners who made the song such an instant hit.”

‘Pushpa’ revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. In the film, the audience will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna sharing the screen space for the first time. ‘Pushpa’ will be releasing in two parts.