Allu Sirish injures neck

Telugu actor Allu Sirish has suffered a neck injury courtesy strength training. Sirish posted a picture on Instagram story on Friday, where he is seen wearing a neck brace.

He said, “Surely not a fashion accessory! Injured neck while strength training.”

Sirish keeps sharing updates about his workout routines with his fans and followers on social media.

On the work front, Sirish, who was recently seen in the music video of the Hindi track “Vilayati sharaab”, will soon be seen in the Telugu film “Prema Kadanta”, directed by Rakesh Sashii and co-starring Anu Emmanuel.