Allu Sirish’s ‘Prema Kadanta’ first look out

Adv.

Today, on the occasion of Allu Sirish’s birthday the first look of his sixth film has been presented by him as a gift for fans who have been keeping an eyes out for announcements from the actor. Allu Sirish is the pioneer of this new trend of two pre-look posters for a film and audiences have shown so much interest.

What looks like two years of not seeing Allu Sirish on the screen after his last film, ABCD is like eternity for his fans who were waiting to witness his charismatic presence again. After featuring in a Hindi single, ‘Vilayati Sharaab’, Allu Sirish has now announced his upcoming film ‘Prema Kadanta’.

The film will see Allu Sirish alongside Anu Emmanuel as the lead duo. The first look that released today had two posters featuring the lead pair in an candid-romantic spectacle. Both Sirish and Anu look so good together and manage to set the mood romantic with the first-look posters. Soon after the release of these posters #PremaKadanta was on trending of Twitter just like #AlluSirish, #AlluAravind and #Sirish6 were trending post the reveal of pre-look.

Adv.

Fans and audiences have shown abundance of love for Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel and the film, Prema Kadanta and are awaiting further details about the release. Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is being produced by GA2 Pictures and presented by Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd.

He unveiled two new first looks of actress Anu Emmanuel and himself from the upcoming movie. The first poster has the two actors posing in front of the mirror as Sirish kisses Anu’s forehead. The second image features both of them holding each other.

“Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of ‘Prema Kadanta’. #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel@ga2pictures @rakeshsashii,” Sirish captioned the two images.

Adv.

“Prema Kadanta” has been directed by Rakesh Sashii and is presented by his father Allu Aravind.

Sirish, who was last seen on the big screen in “ABCD: American Born Confused Desi” captioned the image as: “Here’s our second pre look. Can’t wait to share the first look tomorrow at 11am. Mark the date and time.”

The actor was recently seen in the music video of Darshan Rawal and Neeti Mohan’s song “Vilayati sharaab” alongside Heli Daruwala.