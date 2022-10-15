Amala Paul and Neeraj Madhav starrer ‘Dvija’ first look poster unveiled

The first look poster of ‘Dvija’, starring Amala Paul, Neeraj Madhav, and Sruthy Jayan saw a smashing release on social media. The unusually interesting poster showcases Amala Paul in a Namboothiri Woman’s attire. The film witnesses a gripping and thought-provoking journey of a woman and her inherent struggles against the traditional sorts of patriarchy.

Riding high on the success and critical acclaim of her latest thriller murder mystery ‘Cadaver’ (also produced by her), which was also one of the highest-rated movies on Disney+ Hotstar, Amala Paul is now onto her next adventure! The poster of Dvija gives her fans an insight into her new thrilling role and they can’t wait for its release.

‘Dvija’ is directed by Aijaz Khan, a renowned filmmaker who has several honours to his credit. His acclaimed films include, ‘The White Elephant’, ‘Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat’, and the national award-winning film ‘Hamid’.

The film is produced jointly by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, Ellanar Films and Vivek Rangachari and is written by Meena R Menon. Jayasree Lakshminarayan and Sethumadhavan Nappan are the Associate Producers of Dvija with Andrew Mackey being the music composer.

Amala will be next seen playing the lead along with Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in ‘Kaadhal Konjam Thookala’ and is currently shooting for the film in London.