Ammy Virk-Sonam Bajwa's 'Puaada' in cinemas on April 2

Chandigarh, March 12 (IANS) The Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Punjabi film Puaada is all set to hit the theatres on April 2, on the occasion of Good Friday. The will be the first Punjabi film to release in cinemas in over a year.

Puaada was slated to release last year during summer but could not make it due to the pandemic.

“The film is the first one to come to theatres after the pandemic. We were to release last year but couldn’t due to the situation, but now we are very excited to see the positive footfalls in theatres as people have been sitting at home for a while. When it comes to watching movies in cinemas, you cannot go wrong with a comedy, which is why we decided to go for a theatrical release for our film and hope audiences get their fill of good quality big screen entertainment!” producers Pawan Gill and Atul Bhalla said in a statement.

The film is a madcap rom-com directed by debutante Rupinder Chahal and produced by Atul Bhalla, Pawan Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, Balwinder Singh Janjua.

–IANS

anj/vnc