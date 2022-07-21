Ammy Virk's Punjabi film 'Oye Makhna' release date pushed to Nov 4

The release date of the upcoming Punjabi rom-com ‘Oye Makhna’, which stars actor-singer Ammy Virk in the lead, has been pushed. The film was earlier set to bow down in cinemas on September 9 but now it will hit the screens on November 4, 2022.

Commenting on the development, Ammy Virk said in a statement, “We have invested a great deal of passion and love in this film and the audience will see it for themselves on November 4. All of us on the sets share great chemistry and we are sure that Oye Makhna will be a treat for the audiences and fans.”

The film also stars Punjabi actress Tania Singh, who was seen with Ammy in ‘Bajre Da Sitta’, and ‘Guggu Gill’.

The director of the film Simerjit spoke about his bond with Ammy and how the fans will have to wait a little longer, “Every fan of Punjabi films is aware of my special association with Ammy, we have created another film that we are sure will be a delight to watch. ‘Oye Makhna’ is a film with a mix of all emotions and a complete entertainer. I am sure we will celebrate a sparkling festive season at the box office this November.”

‘Oye Makhna’ has been written by Rakesh Dhawan. The release of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ on September 9 could be one reason behind the pushing of Ammy Virk’s film’s release date as the former will eat up the major portions of screens.