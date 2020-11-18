Advtg.
Regional News

Anand Devarakonda: Humour an easy way to sell but really hard to do

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Telugu actor Anand Devarakonda is gearing up for his upcoming comedy drama, Middle Class Melodies. He feels that humour is an easy way to sell but making a film in the genre is tough.

“I think humour is an easy way to sell but it’s easier said than done while acting. Making a comedy-based movie is really hard to do,” Anand, who is the brother of Telugu superstar Vijay Devarakonda, told IANS.

He added: “Directors like Priyadarshan were very proficient in making such movies. So, even in this movie we take the hardships of middle class lives and show it in a lighthearted humorous manner, so the audience will sit back and enjoy it. It’s easier to sell humour.”

Advtg.

Talking about working in a film like Middle Class Melodies, Anand said he enjoyed himself thoroughly.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the film. Right from the narration until now it has been a wonderful experience. Even while watching the film, I thoroughly enjoyed it as an audience. I am waiting for the audience to watch it and get some feedback,” he said.

The film is directed by Vinod Ananthoju and also stars Varsha Bollamma. It will be released on Amazon Prime Videos.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleIndia to tour England for 5-Test series in Aug-Sep next year
Next articleCopyright row: SC refuses to lift stay on release of Big B-starrer Jhund

Related Articles

News

J. Balvin opens up on his battle with depression

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Latin Grammy-winning singer J. Balvin has given an insight into his battle with depression and anxiety.The singer, who has...
Read more
News

‘The Wilds’ trailer: Amazon Prime Video treats fans with new survival drama series

Omkar Padte - 0
'The Wilds' trailer has arrived and it gives us a glimpse at Amazon Prime Video's first YA series.
Read more
News

Tamil superstar Suriya on Bollywood films that inspire him

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Natalia NingthoujamNew Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Tamil superstar Suriya believes that films should give hope and inspiration, beyond entertainment. He is not against...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Anand Devarakonda: Humour an easy way to sell but really hard to do 1

Rakul Preet Singh in Big B-Ajay Devgn starrer 'Mayday'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, Mayday. The film is...
Anand Devarakonda: Humour an easy way to sell but really hard to do 2

Demi Lovato debuts edgy new pixie haircut

Anand Devarakonda: Humour an easy way to sell but really hard to do 3

Sikandar Kher says he needs work

Anand Devarakonda: Humour an easy way to sell but really hard to do 4

AR Rahman's new composition talks of need to conserve water

Anand Devarakonda: Humour an easy way to sell but really hard to do 5

Raj and DK resolve dispute over 'Stree' with Dinesh Vijan

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his ‘Kapil 11’ team

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks