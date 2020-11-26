Advtg.
Regional News

Anand Deverakonda talks about comparisons with brother Vijay Deverakonda

By Glamsham Editorial
Anand Deverakonda talks about comparisons with brother Vijay Deverakonda 1
Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda has opened up on comparisons drawn between him and his superstar brother Vijay Deverakonda, saying it sometimes bothers him a little but does not hurt or affect him.

“The comparisons will always be there because we are brothers and we are very close in age. We are only two-and-a-half years apart. I saw my brother more than my parents because we grew up in the same boarding school. So, the similarities will be there because our thought processes are similar,” Anand told IANS.

Anand’s new film “Middle Class Melodies” recently dropped digitally, and he says his choices as an actor are different from his brother’s.

Advtg.

“The kind of cinema we are doing are very different. He is now in the big league. He is doing ‘space’ cinema. He has audiences that are waiting to see him sometimes more than the film. For me, it is completely about storytelling, not to say that Vijay is not doing great cinema. He is going to shock everyone with what comes next with his unique kind of cinema,” Anand said.

“The comparisons, I will be honest, sometimes do bother me a little, but not much. It doesn’t hurt me or affects me,” he added.

Anand says he is okay with it as it comes with his job.

Advtg.

“The scrutiny is a little more than on other actors. It takes 10 to 15 minutes from them to switch off from the fact that I am Vijay’s brother and then start seeing the character. So, the scrutiny is unfortunate but it is a given that it comes with my job. It is okay,” he summed up.

The Telugu comedy drama, “Middle Class Melodies” is directed by Vinod Ananthoju and also stars Varsha Bollamma. The film released on Amazon Prime Videos.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleMichael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling together
Next articlePriyanka Chopra’s upbringing is an amalgamation of 2 Indias!!

Related Articles

News

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Glamsham Editorial - 0
On the 12th anniversary of the dreadful Mumbai terror attacks, Amazon Prime Video salutes the bravery of frontline heroes and unveils the first look of its upcoming Amazon Original Series Mumbai Diaries 26/11.
Read more
News

Bhumi Pednekar on her Telugu blockbuster remake.

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar is excited about her upcoming film Durgamati: The Myth, and says it is an honour to play the lead...
Read more
Dialogues

Durgamati Dialogues: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill starrer spooky dialogues from the trailer

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Check out Durgamati Dialogues starring Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill from the trailer below:
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

It's not Madonna but Maradona who passed away!!

Why Madonna trended after Maradona's demise

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) Soon after the demise of football legend Diego Armando Maradona, pop superstar Madonna started trending on social media with her...
Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action

Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action

Anand Deverakonda talks about comparisons with brother Vijay Deverakonda 2

Australia hold the edge in ODI series against India (Preview)

Anand Deverakonda talks about comparisons with brother Vijay Deverakonda 3

'Barefoot circle' right way to connect with indigenous people: Finch

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical...

Ben Affleck recalls a 'bad experience' he had after smoking marijuana

Ben Affleck recalls a ‘bad experience’ he had after smoking marijuana

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks