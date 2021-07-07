Andhra Guv, CM, Naidu express sorrow over Dilip Kumar’s demise

Adv.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the passing away of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of legendary film star Padma Vibhushan Dilip Kumar,” said Harichandan.

The Governor said Kumar captivated the hearts of Indians with his impeccable acting career which lasted several decades.

Adv.

“He will always be remembered by Indians for his great contribution to the cultural world of the country. He has won many prestigious awards for his outstanding performances,” he said.

Harichandan prayed to Lord Jagannath for the wellbeing of Kumar’s immortal soul and extended his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Conveying his sorrow over the actor’s demise, Reddy said Kumar was an actor par excellence who ruled the silver screen for decades.

Adv.

“An actor par excellence who ruled the silver screen for decades, inspiring generations of actors with his life and work. May his soul rest in peace,” the Chief Minister added.

Former CM and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu called Kumar as one of the greatest actors to have graced the Indian cinema.

“The legend has left an indelible mark on several generations of cinema lovers. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans,” said Naidu.