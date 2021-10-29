Another big Kannada movie off to flying start at box-office

- Advertisement -

After tasting success with ‘Salaga’ and ‘Kotigobba 3’, another big movie from Sandalwood – ‘Bhajarangi 2’ – got off to a flying start at the box-office in Karnataka, giving a further boost to the Kannada film industry.

The fantasy movie starring superstar Shivarajkumar released in 300-plus theatres across the state and drew huge crowds. Fan shows were even organised at 5 a.m. Fans of Shivarajkumar erected cut-outs and showered milk and flowers on the cut-outs of their favourite hero.

Shivarajkumar visited theatres and thanked his fans for their warmth.

Bhavana Menon is playing the lead actress, and Shruthi is presented as the villain. Harsha has directed the movie while Arjun Janya has scored the music and Jayanna and Bhogendra have produced the movie.