Anusha Dandekar starts shooting for Marathi film ‘Baap Manus’

From building a successful beauty brand to taking centre stage with her TV presenting (VJing), who loves to sing, dance and act, Anusha Dandekar is an artist of many talents. A tennis and ballet aficionado, Anusha now marks her return to cinema with the upcoming ‘Baap Manus’.

The former VJ revealed about the rigorous prep work she underwent for the movie that has now gone on floors. Anusha not only took diction classes, but also made sure she gets her language pitch perfect.

Talking about the process, Anusha says, “It isn’t the size of the role, it’s how well you want to be able to play it… I worked with a diction coach for two weeks to get an accurate accent for my role. The sessions went on for almost three hours a day, but in the end, I always love the magic that goes behind creating a character.”

Elaborating on the film, she adds, “Baap Manus is a very special project. It is my return to Marathi cinema, in fact coming back to acting altogether and I want this to be the start of many different roles in Hindi, Marathi and English… This is a great start, with a role I deeply cherish. And shooting in one of my favourite cities, London, is actually more meaningful because my first ever film I did, Viruddh, was partly shot here too.

‘Baap Manus’ sees Anusha star opposite leading man Pushkar Jog. Essaying the role of love interest Krisha, she plays a fiercely independent divorcee who is unapologetic about her choices and unabashed about finding love again. The film is directed by Yogesh Phulphagar.

May it be business, art or fitness, Anusha seems to be a relentlessly committed soul in every aspect of her life. If her dedication for ‘Baap Manus’ is anything to go by, for Anusha, it’s truly all or nothing!