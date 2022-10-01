scorecardresearch
'Aragan' will be a fantasy thriller, says director Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar's upcoming film, 'Aragan', featuring actors Michael Thangadurai and Sri Lankan Tamil Kavipriya in the lead, will be a fantasy thriller.

By Glamsham Bureau

Participating in the teaser launch event of the film, director Arun Kumar said: “During the COVID 19 situation, I couldn’t meet the producer in person and hence narrated the entire script only through video calls.

“Despite not meeting him in person, he believed the substantial value of this script and agreed to produce it. Hence, I would call him an angel of God.”

The director also praised his lead actor Michael for the painstaking efforts he had to make to shoot this film.

“The film is a fantasy thriller and there is a particular scene in the movie in which actor Michael Thangadurai had to move through a narrow and steep cave. He had to take excruciating efforts to complete it. Not minding the difficult situation, he delivered a fine performance.

“That was not all. While shooting the film inside deep forests, he fell sick. Despite being unwell, he came up with a commanding performance.”

Apart from Michael and Kavipriya, the film, which has been produced by Trending Arts Hariharan Panchalingam, also features Sriranjani and Kalairani among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Surya and music is by twin brothers – Vivek and Jaswanth.

