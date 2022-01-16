‘Ariyippu’ unit wraps up shoot in India, to move abroad

- Advertisement -

The unit of director Mahesh Narayanan’s ‘Ariyippu’ (Declaration), which features actor Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha in the lead, has wrapped up its Indian schedule.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kunchacko Boban said, “And it’s the official wrap up of the Indian schedule of ‘Ariyippu’!”

The actor said that the passion and bonding of the team to make a good movie weathered everything else and that they were able to complete the film’s shoot despite difficulties that they had to face.

“The prayers and wishes of our well-wishers were also an invisible protection and comfort for us!,” the actor said and added that, in some days, the team would move ahead for the abroad shoot of ‘Ariyippu’.

“I thank each and everyone for the support, prayers and love given to us. Thanking the Almighty for the mighty blessings to keep all of us safe and healthy,” the actor said.