Adv.
Adv.
RegionalNews

Armaan Malik’s new Tamil song ‘Eppa Paarthaalum’ is out

By Glamsham Bureau
Armaan Malik's new Tamil song 'Eppa Paarthaalum' is out
Armaan Malik's Tamil song 'Eppa Paarthaalum' out | pics courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Armaan Malik is quite excited about his new Tamil song ‘Eppa Paarthaalum’, which is a collaboration with music composer Hiphop Tamizha that released on Friday.

The song is part of the Tamil film ‘Aalambana’, directed by Pari K. Vijay and starring Vaibhav and Parvati.

The song has been penned by Pa Vijay and composed by Tamizha.

Adv.

Talking about the song, Armaan said, “The music by Hiphop Tamizha is incredibly captivating and I’m happy to have collaborated with him for ‘Eppa Paarthaalum’. It is a very beautiful composition and vibing on it was the most exciting bit for me.

“I can’t wait to know what the listeners think about it. I’m truly blessed to have fans who have enjoyed my style of rendition in Tamil, among other languages. Our regional music is our cultural identity and nothing makes me happier than offering people something they can relate to in their mother tongue.”

–By Arundhuti Banerjee

Adv.
Source@sonymusic_south
Previous articleHina Khan learnt to ride bike for ‘Lines’
Next articleSri Lanka bans three cricketers for breaching Covid protocols
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates