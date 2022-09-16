scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

Audience jodo yatra: Naga Shaurya on a padayatra ahead of his next film

Naga Shaurya has hit the road on foot to promote his upcoming movie 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari'.

By Glamsham Bureau

Embarking on padayatras is common for politicians. But in a first of sorts for the film industry, Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya has hit the road on foot to promote his upcoming movie ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’.

When it comes to promoting their movies, film stars usually don’t go beyond the rigmarole of stage events and jetsetting city tours. However, Naga Shaurya is literally turning heads as he embarked on a state-wide padayatra in Andhra Pradesh.

The 7-day walkathon from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam aims to promote his latest movie ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ coming in theatres on 23rd of this month.

Reaching Vijayawada on day 3, Friday, Naga Shaurya didn’t take a break, even though it was raining. The onlookers say: “Shaurya, what dedication!”

Anish R. Krishna has directed the movie, while Usha Mulpuri produced it on Ira Creations. Shirley Setia is the female lead.

Previous articleSnapchat brings iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets, chat shortcuts
Next articleAyesha Jhulka-Juhi Chawla’s first project together in 3 decades
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rubina Dilaik

Shehnaaz Gill

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Nikki Tamboli

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US