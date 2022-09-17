Balaji Mohan's next featuring Kalidas Jayaram being shot in London

Actor Kalidas Jayaram, who has been delivering commendable performances in critically acclaimed films like ‘Vikram’ and ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’ and the web series, ‘Paper Rocket’, is next working on director Balaji Mohan’s breezy romantic entertainer that is now being shot in London.

Balaji Mohan is immensely popular and is best known for his superhit films, ‘Vaayai Moodi Pesavum’, ‘Maari’ and ‘Maari 2 ‘. Amala Paul and Dushara Vijayan are playing the female leads in this movie.

Following the grand success of ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’, both Kalidas and Dushara are sharing screen space again with this film.

Darbuka Siva, who scored the music for ‘Enai Noki Paayum Thota’ and ‘Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee’, is composing music for this film. Actor Kalidas Jayaram said: “It’s a great experience to be working with the vibrant filmmaker Balaji Mohan sir. I have admired his work including short films and his full-length feature movies, especially his love stories. I am glad that I have been roped in for his yet another beautiful feel-good romantic entertainer. We are currently shooting in London. It’s great to be working with talented artistes like Amala Paul and Dushara Vijayan. I am looking forward to a splendid experience with this team ahead.”