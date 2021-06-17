B'desh actress, who alleged rape bid, now accused of vandalism at club

Adv.

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, June 17 (IANS) Bangladesh actress Pori Moni, who alleged a bid to rape and kill her at the Boat Club here on June 8, has now been accused of “vandalism” at another club.

Gulshan All Community Club President K.M. Alamgir Iqbal, at a press conference on Wednesday, alleged that Pori Moni vandalised the club on June 8, and that a complaint had been filed by the club.

However, the police denied that any case was filed against Pori Moni.

Reacting to the charge, Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni, on Wednesday night said these attempts are being made to harass her intentionally and in a planned way to hide the Boat Club incident, where club member and former club President Nasir Uddin Mahmud, along with Tuhin Siddiqui Omi, attempted to rape and kill her on June 8.

Replying to Iqbal’s claim, Pori Moni said: “It’s very clear and I understand now in many ways … it’s a conspiracy!”

“If they plan to harass me, it’s totally disappointing for me. Still, I’m mentally and physically down. And if I have done something so unpleasant, then why did it come in front of the media after so long.”

She demanded a proper investigation of the claim.

Iqbal, at the press conference, alleged that Pori Moni “had broken 15 glasses, some ashtrays and some plates and she was drunk… we have CCTV footage.”

But the footage only shows Pori Moni, along with some friends, entering and exiting the club. All media broadcast the video, except a few leading TV channels who decided not to air any news regarding Porimoni, reporters told IANS.

Mahmud and Omi, who were arrested over the Pori Moni incident, have confessed to assaulting the actress. Alongside, they gave some more important information in interrogation during remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Joint Commissioner, Detective Branch, Harun or Rashid, said: “During the interrogation, both of the accused confessed to slapping and pushing Pori Moni. Besides, what happened in Boat Club and who committed what roles were recorded by CCTV cameras.”

The CCTV footage shows Mahmud receiving Pori Moni before entering the Boat Club, and later threatening her, and then she is unconscious while being taken out of the club to the car.

Omi, a former BNP worker and close associate of senior party leader Tareq Zia, and Mahmud, were arrested in the case on Monday and subsequently sent to seven days police custody on Tuesday by a court.

Detectives also detained three young women along with the duo and seized contraband yaba tablets, foreign liquors and beer from Mahmud’s residence. A fresh case under Narcotics Control Act was filed against Mahmud and Omi after investigation, DMP Deputy Commissioner, Gulshan Division, Mashiur Rahman said.

Mahmud has also been removed as member of the club’s Executive Committee post.

–IANS

sumi/vd