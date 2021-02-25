ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Actress Paayel Sarkar joins BJP, announces a new beginning

'Star wars' continue in poll-bound West Bengal as Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are busy roping in actors in their respective political folds

By Glamsham Bureau
Bengali film actress Paayel Sarkar joins BJP
Bengali film actress Paayel Sarkar joins BJP
ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata, Feb 25: Star wars continue in poll-bound West Bengal as the Mamata Banerjee led ruling Trinamool Congress and its arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are busy roping in film actors in their respective political folds ahead of the forthcoming state Assembly elections.

Kolkata’s Tollywood actress Paayel Sarkar on Thursday joined BJP in the presence of party’s state unit president Dilip Ghosh and other senior leaders.

Earlier, actor Yash Dasgupta also joined the saffron brigade in the presence of senior BJP leaders like party’s West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, National vice-president Mukul Roy and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, many local Bengali film and television industry representatives like June Malia, Saayoni Ghosh, Kanchan Mullick and cricketer Manoj Tiwary had joined the Trinamool Congress in a rally at Sahaganj, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSalman Khan-Mika Singh come together after 4 years
Next articleJasmin Bhasin celebrates Aly Goni’s birthday in Kashmir
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari: Lockdown made us understand how important OTT platforms...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Aditi Rao Hydari insists it is not the platform of release that counts, though being a full-on romantic she loves the experience of going to theatre
Raashii Khanna shoots for 'Andhadhun' Malayalam remake

Raashii Khanna starts final leg of shoot for ‘Andhadhun’ Malayalam remake

Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies at 60

Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies at 60

Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivi’ in theatres on April 23

Shraddha Srinath

Shraddha Srinath: Humour is the best weapon to bash patriarchy

Venkatesh to star in Telugu 'Drishyam 2'

Venkatesh to star in Telugu ‘Drishyam 2’

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021