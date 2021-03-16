ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) The much-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) has been postponed indefinitely from March 24-31 due to surge in Covid cases in the tech city, an official said on Monday.

“The 8-day 13th edition of the annual film festival has been put off till further notice from March 24-31 due to rising Covid cases in the city,” said the official of the state information department.

The decision to defer the festival was taken by the members of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy on the advice of the state health experts, as the atmosphere is not congenial to hold it this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the epi-centre of the coronavirus in the southern state, Bengaluru reported 550 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 4,11,989, including 6,454 active cases, while 4,01,010 recovered so far, with 198 discharged in the day.

As the Covid-induced guidelines has restricted large gatherings in public places and limited the number of people for participating in functions, the academy has decided to hold the festival at a later date, as about 7,000 people were expected to participate from across the state, country and overseas.

The festival will be held at four venues where 200 Indian and international films will be shown on 14 screens when normalcy returns, post-pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 12th or previous edition of the fest from February 26-March 4, 2020, about 220 films from 60 countries were shown on 14 screens. About 10,000 delegates participated before the pandemic broke out in the state on March 8, 2020.

–IANS

fb/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleManika Batra crashes out of Olympic qualifying event
Next articlePriyanka Chopra tweets on 'The White Tiger' Oscar nomination
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Silly to not allow everybody to be vaccinated

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday raised concern over Covid-19 vaccines being given to Indian citizens on the basis of...
Read more
News

Gauahar Khan issued Non Cooperation Directive by FWICE

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a Non Cooperation Directive against actress Gauahar Khan for two...
Read more
News

Neetu Kapoor shares photo of 'happy moments' shared with Alia

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a snapshot of some special moments with Alia Bhatt on her birthday and called...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Tanishk Bagchi's 'Patli Kamariya' an 'out and out dance track'

Tahir Raj Bhasin on shooting in MP: The state has been 'a revelation'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been shooting for his digital series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein" in Madhya Pradesh and...

Anjali Tatrari is 'Anju Bhai' on the set of her show!

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Anjali Tatrari, who is currently part of the show "Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii", is fondly called Anju Bhai...

Subhash Ghai brings ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’ nostalgia back

Feature Glamsham Editorial - 0
Subhash Ghai got nostalgic on a throwback picture with six stars while picturising a song 'pyar ki Ganga bahe' on communal harmony

Priya Banerjee is pretty lucky for me: 'Bekaaboo 2' director

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee seems to have hugely impressed Aarambh M. Singh, her director in the web...

RR gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on marriage

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates