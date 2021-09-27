Mohan Bhagwat meets Padma Shri Anwar Khan Baeeya

- Advertisement -

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat visited folk artiste Padma Shri Anwar Khan Baeeya of Jaisalmer, who now resides in Barmer, in keeping with his promise after Khan invited him in the most unusual manner, singing “Padharoo Mhare Des adding Bhagwat’s name in the lyrics, making it a personal rendition.

Khan expressed his happiness on the occasion and said: “It’s a great moment for me that the RSS chief visited my residence to fulfil his promise he made to me in Delhi. In fact, this shows his respect and regard for an artiste. He also invited us to visit Nagpur.”

- Advertisement -

Bhagwat visited Khan on Sunday keeping his promise made in New Delhi, and it turned out to be a different day none like any other, as the RSS chief shared snacks with his family.

Touched by his mellifluous music and personal invite, Bhagwat during his Jodhpur trip, dedicated a day to Barmer and visited Khan’s house and listened to more songs from the maestro. He stayed there for an hour and interacted with his family members, fellow artistes and disciples.

- Advertisement -

Khan’s family members and folk artistes extended a rousing welcome to Bhagwat singing bhajans and folk songs. There was “Waare Jaon re Balihari Jaon Mhara sadguru Angaan aaya’. Celebrating 75 years of independence, they also sang “Desh re Aazadi re Gun Gaata Jaijo”.

Anwar Khan Manganiyar is a folk singer who has performed in more than 55 countries and he said Bhagwat was impressed by watching live performances by the children in his household.

- Advertisement -

Khan has been reciting folk and Sufi songs for the last 35 years at national and international levels and has given performances all over the world, making the culture of India in general and Rajasthan in particular shine on global platforms.