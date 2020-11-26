Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has fun with dialogues on TV

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Popular Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee says she is thrilled to be a part of the Hindi TV serial, Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, because she gets to execute dialogues in a comic style. This is something she has not done in the past.

“The makers of ‘Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari’ approached me. I did not go through any audition. We did put in a lot of work during the look test, along with the creative team, the channel and director. It was integral to the role to get the look absolutely right. I was approached for something similar along the lines of comedy before, but I never went ahead with them. With this show, I felt confident that I have chosen the perfect fit for myself,” she said.

The former “Khatron Ke Khiladi” contestant feels great to be a part of the show.

“I haven’t exactly done a fiction show on TV, I have mostly done eality shows. When I first arrived on the set and met all the actors, and saw them in action, I truly understood the comedy aspect behind the show. Gudiya’s (actress Sarika Bahroliya) performance was brilliant, everyone has done exceptionally well,” she said.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the show as I have never executed dialogues in a comic style before. This is the first time I will be seen in a role like this,” she added.

Talking about her character in the &TV show, Rani said: “Phool Kumari is someone who is charming, desirable and stunning. She has two sides, one of a performer as a dancer and singer and, one where she craves drama and it follows her just as well. Phool Kumari brings about an interesting take on the show as she is set to make others fall in love with her, but ultimately she too is a girl with feelings who falls for a man in the process. Will she be able to confess her true feelings or will her dreams be shattered, that’s something to look out for.”

–IANS

nn/vnc