‘Bhramam’ trailer out, Raashii Khanna says she is more excited than nervous

The trailer of Raashii Khanna’s upcoming Malayalam film ‘Bhramam’ is out and the actress feels that despite it being a remake of ‘Andhadhun’, there is a lot of originality in the movie.

The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role of a blind pianist with Raashii playing the leading lady.

The movie, directed by Ravi K. Chandran, will release in India on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about the film’s trailer, which was launched on Tuesday, Raashii tells IANS: “When you see the ‘Andhadhun’ trailer and see the ‘Bhramam’ trailer, you definitely see the difference. Even though it’s a remake, there is still some originality in our film with certain scenes and the screenplay.”

The actress also hopes that the audience will watch the film with a fresh perspective.

“I think I am more excited than I am nervous. I feel people should watch it as a film and not think of it as a remake. They will enjoy that experience even more,” she says.

The movie will release digitally as part of Amazon Prime Video’s festive line-up on October 7.

Talking about the film and the trailer, Prithviraj says in a statement: “Playing a blind pianist was like venturing into an unexplored territory as an artiste, but I have thoroughly enjoyed portraying such a nuanced and layered character.

“‘Bhramam’ is a well-crafted murder mystery and is replete with interesting elements that should appeal to the Malayalam audience and beyond. I am looking forward to the premiere of ‘Bhramam’ on Amazon Prime Video and I hope this film will garner as much love and appreciation from the viewers as I enjoyed working for this project, which is close to my heart.”